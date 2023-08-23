EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 14, 2023, the El Dorado School Board reportedly approved the purchase of insurance for the district.

According to El Dorado News-Times, officials of the school district advised that school insurance rates across the state are about twice as high as they were last year. Officials also mentioned that one local company requested information about the district’s insurance bid, but never submitted a proposal of its own.

Reports confirmed that the district’s premium for the 2023-2023 school year is approximately $411,676.94 from the Arkansas School Board Association, which is an increase of approximately 98% over last year’s cost. According to reports, the premium for the district’s properties grew by $198,638.69, to a total of $358,626.27.

El Dorado News-Times also mentioned that the premium for the district’s fleet and mobile equipment is $53,050.67 this year. Officials mentioned that the State of Arkansas is contributing approximately $59,467.94 toward the district’s property premiums. Altogether, the cost of the district’s premiums will be $352,209.