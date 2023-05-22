EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Reports have confirmed that 62-year-old Gary Alan Ward of El Dorado, Ark. has been sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years suspended imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to his sixth DWI offense. According to El Dorado News-Times, Ward was arrested on February 23, 2022, for driving while intoxicated.

At the time of the arrest, Ward was on conditional release from the Union County Detention Facility for medical treatment. Prior to the arrest in 2022, a security guard at a local hospital observed Ward, with the assistance of a tow truck, attempting to pull his vehicle out from a grassy area in between two parking lots.

Once the security guard approached Ward, they detected a strong alcohol odor. Officers of the El Dorado Police Department arrived at the scene and noticed that Ward had slurred speech and possessed an odor of intoxicants.

On March 18, 2022, the conditional release from the Union County jail was revoked and Ward went on to plead true to allegations in a petition to revoke the suspended imposition of sentence related to the arrest. According to reports, Ward was sentenced to an additional five years in prison and ten years suspended imposition of sentence to run consecutively with time he was already serving.