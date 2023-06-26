EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 24, 2023, El Dorado News-Times confirmed that 41-year-old Lucan Worsham has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years suspended imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

According to reports, Worsham pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault with a habitual offender enhancement as part of a plea deal negotiated by officials. Reports confirmed that Worsham was arrested during an investigation into a middle school-aged student who was reported as a runaway.

Authorities went on to discover messages on a school-issued computer between the student and Worsham. Authorities also learned that Worsham planned to pick up the victim.

Once authorities were advised where Worsham and the victim were located, officials found the victim at an abandoned house in Norphlet, Ark. where Worsham allegedly spent the night with her. After authorities interviewed Worsham and the victim, they learned that Worsham engaged in sexual contact with the victim.

Reports confirmed that Worsham allegedly began laughing when he was questioned by authorities about the sexually explicit text messages that he sent to the victim. According to reports, Worsham advised authorities that another individual had his phone and sent the messages.

Worsham was initially charged with Rape and Internet Stalking of a Child; however, the charge became second-degree sexual assault as a result of the plea deal.