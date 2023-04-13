EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, reports mentioned that Arkansas’ attorney general is seeking the removal of four school districts from federal desegregation supervision due to the conditions that required the supervision no longer exist. According to the El Dorado News-Times, Attorney General Tim Griffin filed four briefs recently in the state’s motion to intervene in desegregation lawsuits, which have the school districts of Camden-Fairview, El Dorado, Hope, and Lafayette County currently under federal supervision, allowing those districts to opt out of the state’s school choice law that was passed in 2013.

According to reports, Griffin also mentioned that race-based consent decrees were put into place to enforce segregation under the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that swept away the “separate but equal” doctrine enshrined in the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling of 1896. The decrees were described as outdated, saying they deprived parents of schoolchildren of important constitutional rights. Griffin also mentioned in a press release that relying on those decrees allows the school districts to avoid competition and to keep funding for students who would otherwise leave the districts for higher-performing schools.

According to El Dorado News-Times, Griffin said that Hope and Lafayette County school districts are subject to consent decrees entered into during the 1980s to resolve desegregation litigation and that although allegations of segregation were resolved long ago, the school districts have used the still-existing decrees as a basis to opt out of Arkansas’s school choice law beginning in 2013. The El Dorado School District was desegregated by a court order in litigation that was resolved in the early 1970s.

Although Griffin mentioned that no allegations of unconstitutional behavior appeared in decades, reports mentioned that the court’s order has been used as a basis to exempt the district from school choice. According to reports, Griffin filed a motion regarding the Camden Fairview School District in March 2023, which entered into a consent decree that consolidated the Camden and Fairview school districts and an agreement by Harmony Grove not to accept transfers by white students without the new Camden Fairview district’s permission. Reports confirmed that the consent decree took place more than 30 years ago after parents in Ouachita County initiated an action to consolidate Fairview, Camden, and Harmony Grove school districts.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Whitney Moore, who is an attorney for the four school districts, advised that Griffin’s contention that the consent decrees entered into by the school districts to address historic discrimination at schools in Arkansas were unconstitutional. According to reports, Moore went on to mention that Hope and Lafayette County have not ruled out the possibility of pursuing unitary status; however, issues with the El Dorado and Camden Fairview school districts can be difficult.