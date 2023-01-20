PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm.

“I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It was chaotic for about 2 minutes and all of a sudden it went dead. We’ve been here 5 years and it’s just devastating but I am thanking God that we have our life and animals… that’s all that matters,” explains Samuel Hux.

The National Weather Service Survey Team in Shreveport determined the damage was caused by a confirmed EF-1 tornado. The tornado began west of the Wesson community and tracked northeast through Parkers Chapel and lifted on the southwest side of El Dorado.

Neighbors in the area also felt shocked to see how much damage the severe storms caused.

Many people in the Union County community are extending a helping hand to those in need right now so clean-up will continue over the course of the next few days. Evers Electric Company is providing a family with hotel rooms until they can get settled into a new home.

“It’s what we would hope someone would do if we were in that situation… just help people out,” said Vice President Clint Evers.

If you would like to give to the Hux family, you can donate online here.