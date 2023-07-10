CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 26, 2023, officers of the Camden Police Department were informed that 20-year-old Ashley Malone was transported to the Ouachita County Medical Center by three individuals where she was pronounced deceased. According to Camden News, one of the individuals advised nurses that Malone was found unresponsive on the ground and the last time they had contact with her was around 7 PM or 8 PM the night prior.

Reports also mentioned that the individuals advised officials that they believed Malone overdosed and that the incident was fentanyl-related. Police confirmed that Malone did not have any visible signs of injury; however, a doctor noted that her sugar levels were over 400. Malone’s body has since been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

According to authorities, Malone’s death has been labeled as a homicide.