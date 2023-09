EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 23, 2023, officials of the El Dorado Fire Department announced that a plane crash took place in El Dorado, Ark. According to officials, a military plane was in the area and able to radio coordinate to Fort Worth Air Traffic Control.

El Dorado Fire is assisting the Union County Sheriff’s Office in this incident. KTVE will keep you up to date on myarklamiss.com on on-air about the reported crash.