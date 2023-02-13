CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 16, 2023, Picnic with the Arts is scheduled to make its return to the Crossett Public Library. The event will begin at 4 PM and conclude at 7 PM.

Photo courtesy of Picnic with the Arts

The event is an opportunity to showcase different artists and authors as well as provide entertainment for the community. There will be different booths set up, along with activities and food trucks.

If you are interested in displaying your artwork at this event, contact one of the following emails: