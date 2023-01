EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Barton Junior High School will host a Parent Night event in the school’s cafeteria. The event will take place at 6 PM.

Parents and guardians will learn about the following topics:

Prevention Resources

Mental Health Resources

Eagle Foundation

Tutoring Services

School-Based Health Center

Share Foundation

eXtreme

For more information, be sure to contact the El Dorado School District at 870-864-5006.