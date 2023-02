EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Entergy officials reported that over 18,000 of its customers are without power in south Arkansas due to inclement weather. To view counties that are experiencing power outages, be sure to look at the table below.

County Number of Power Outages Ashley County 2 Bradley County 4,000 Calhoun County 427 Chicot County 185 Drew County 6,878 Ouachita County 4,197 Union County 1,676 Columbia County 1,080