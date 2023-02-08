OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions.

Authorities confirmed with NBC 10 that the academy will be conducted at the Sheriff’s Department every Saturday from April 8, 2023, to May 6, 2023. Class hours will be from 10 AM to Noon.

Participants must be between the ages of 13 to 18, be in good standing with their school, have good attendance, have no disciplinary actions for the current school year, and be currently enrolled in a public school within Ouachita County, Ark.

Applications can be obtained at the Sheriff’s Department or from any Ouachita County School Resource Officer. For more information, be sure to call 870-231-5300.