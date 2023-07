CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is requesting help from the public in locating this suspect. The suspect pictured was attempting to break into a vehicle on Busbee Street in East Camden.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department

If you have information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department by calling (870) 231-5300. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can also go to their website and click on the Report Crime button at www.ocso.us.