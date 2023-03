OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Detention Deputies to join their team.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department

The position will provide a starting pay of $15.83 with paid time off, sick leave, free health insurance, a retirement plan, and more. To obtain an application, be sure to visit the Sheriff’s Department or go to https://forms.gle/PToBcWMbzoZ5FSHp9.