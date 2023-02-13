KTVE - myarklamiss.com
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:50 PM CST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:50 PM CST
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jerry “Matt” Sturgis.
If you have any information on Jerry’s whereabouts, please contact (870) 231-5300.
