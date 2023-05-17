OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help to make contact with an unknown person who allegedly purchased a stolen side-by-side 2022 Polaris RZR 1000 Black.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department

The person of interest allegedly met the victim at Muddy Bottoms and made the deal to purchase the vehicle from him in West Monroe, La. The person of interest drives a Black Chevrolet pick-up truck. If you have knowledge of this incident, please contact the authorities at 870-231-5300 so they can assist in helping the purchaser rectify this issue.