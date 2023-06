UPDATE (06/14/2023): The phone lines are back up. Once again, thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, their phones are down. The department asks residents to contact 911 or (870) 818-8196 if there is an emergency at this time.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience at this time while the department works to get the phones running again.