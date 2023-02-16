CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Baseball and softball registrations for Ouachita County Recreational Center is set to take place on February 18, 2023, and February 25, 2023, at Ken’s Discount Building Supplies, which is located at 1000 Cash Road in Camden, Ark.

We know sometimes it’s hard for working parents to get your children’s signed up so we have partnered with the Harmony Grove FBLA to help us this Saturday and next Saturday to allow you time to get the kids signed up!! We are working to do everything we can to help your family be involved with our youth sports!

City of Camden, Ark.