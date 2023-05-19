STEPHENS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 13, 2023, around 11:32 PM, deputies of the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, the Ouachita County Ambulance Service, and officers of the Stephens Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the area of 6th and Ruby streets. Officials were informed that a victim was stabbed.

Upon arrival, officials identified the victim as Lonnie Brooks. According to Camden News, Brooks’s wife was at the scene attempting to help Brooks, who appeared to have a stab wound in his left armpit area. Officials also noticed blood on Brooks’s vehicle and a trail of blood leading from a residence.

According to reports, Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Brooks’s wife advised authorities that she and Brooks engaged in a verbal altercation while the two were at a party. Reports confirmed that 36-year-old Amity Johnson allegedly intervened in the argument and began yelling at Brooks.

Officials were then advised that Johnson and Brooks went outside where Brooks was stabbed. After Brooks alleged that Johnson stabbed him, Brooks and his wife attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle.

According to reports, Brooks lost control of the vehicle, struck a dumpster, and fell out of the car. Johnson was interviewed by authorities and allegedly admitted to arguing with Brooks and grabbing a weapon after he struck her and held her down. According to Camden News, Johnson denied attacking Brooks.

Investigators went on to recover two knives in the kitchen of the scene of the party. Reports mentioned that one of the knives appeared to have blood on it and observed blood in multiple areas of the residence

Johnson was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder. She was booked in the Ouachita County Detention Center where her bond was set at $500,000.