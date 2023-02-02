OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, multiple school districts in Ouachita County, Ark. will be closed due to inclement weather. The list of closures can be viewed in the table below.
|School
|Note
|Camden Fairview School District
|All campuses are closed and the school
will be used an AMI Day.
|Southern Arkansas University and Southern Arkansas University Tech
|All campuses are closed
|Harmony Grove
|There will be no school on February 2, 2023.
|Bearden School District
|The school district will use an AMI Day.
|Fordyce School District
|The school district will use an AMI Day.