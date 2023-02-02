OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Drug Court will be participating in a Warrant Amnesty/Forgiveness Program until February 25, 2023. Anyone who has an outstanding warrant from the Ouachita County Drug Court can have that warrant canceled or recalled by reporting to Agent Mashall during regular business hours at the Probation Office.

Authorities confirmed that those who report during this period will not be arrested or put in jail; however, they will be required to appear in the Ouachita County Circuit on February 27, 2023, at 10:30 AM.

Those who do not take advantage of the Amnesty/Forgiveness Period will have their warrants turned over to a Special Unit.