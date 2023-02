EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service has announced that Ouachita County, Ark. and Union County, Ark. are under a wind advisory until Wednesday, February 22, 2023, until 6 PM. NBC 10 has learned that South winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph, are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages.