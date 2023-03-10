CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 9, 2023, the Camden Fire Department announced that officials are taking the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor II class, which is offered through the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. According to officials, the class provides the instructors already in the department with a wide variety of additional knowledge and abilities such as developing lesson plans, instructional aids, and evaluations.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Fire Department

A total of nine Camden firefighters will take a certification test next week to complete the class.