EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, 2023, officials of Downtown El Dorado released the schedule for the 2023 Mayhaw Festival. Be sure to view the table below for the schedule.

TimeEvent
8 AMBiscuit & Mayhaw Jelly Breakfast
8 AM5K Starts
8 AMVendors open for business
9 AMReid Soria – Main Stage
9 AMGallery of History Opens
9 AMCar Bash opens
9 AMHealthworks Boot Camp
9 AMSports Hall of Fame opens
9:15 AMHealthworks Boot Camp
10 AMNewton House Museum Tours begin
10 AMMac and Cheese Cookoff begins
10 AMKids Jam Area Opens (Closes at 3 PM)
10:30 AMHealthworks Zoomba
11 AMBoomer Hill Band (Main Stage)
11 AMMichael Rhyan aka KnOx Kid’s Zone Stage
12:30 PMMac and Cheese Cookoff winners announced
1 PMCaptain Ledge Band (Main Stage)
2 PMCar & Bike Show Awards
2 PMNewton House Tours end
2 PMFestival ends