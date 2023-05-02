EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, 2023, officials of Downtown El Dorado released the schedule for the 2023 Mayhaw Festival. Be sure to view the table below for the schedule.

Time Event 8 AM Biscuit & Mayhaw Jelly Breakfast 8 AM 5K Starts 8 AM Vendors open for business 9 AM Reid Soria – Main Stage 9 AM Gallery of History Opens 9 AM Car Bash opens 9 AM Healthworks Boot Camp 9 AM Sports Hall of Fame opens 9:15 AM Healthworks Boot Camp 10 AM Newton House Museum Tours begin 10 AM Mac and Cheese Cookoff begins 10 AM Kids Jam Area Opens (Closes at 3 PM) 10:30 AM Healthworks Zoomba 11 AM Boomer Hill Band (Main Stage) 11 AM Michael Rhyan aka KnOx Kid’s Zone Stage 12:30 PM Mac and Cheese Cookoff winners announced 1 PM Captain Ledge Band (Main Stage) 2 PM Car & Bike Show Awards 2 PM Newton House Tours end 2 PM Festival ends