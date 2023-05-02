EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, 2023, officials of Downtown El Dorado released the schedule for the 2023 Mayhaw Festival. Be sure to view the table below for the schedule.
|Time
|Event
|8 AM
|Biscuit & Mayhaw Jelly Breakfast
|8 AM
|5K Starts
|8 AM
|Vendors open for business
|9 AM
|Reid Soria – Main Stage
|9 AM
|Gallery of History Opens
|9 AM
|Car Bash opens
|9 AM
|Healthworks Boot Camp
|9 AM
|Sports Hall of Fame opens
|9:15 AM
|Healthworks Boot Camp
|10 AM
|Newton House Museum Tours begin
|10 AM
|Mac and Cheese Cookoff begins
|10 AM
|Kids Jam Area Opens (Closes at 3 PM)
|10:30 AM
|Healthworks Zoomba
|11 AM
|Boomer Hill Band (Main Stage)
|11 AM
|Michael Rhyan aka KnOx Kid’s Zone Stage
|12:30 PM
|Mac and Cheese Cookoff winners announced
|1 PM
|Captain Ledge Band (Main Stage)
|2 PM
|Car & Bike Show Awards
|2 PM
|Newton House Tours end
|2 PM
|Festival ends