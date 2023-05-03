EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, shortly after 11:30 PM, officers of the El Dorado Police Department received a call reporting a homicide that took place on West Wesson Street. According to authorities, a homicide victim was confirmed and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Chief Kenneth S. Hickman of the El Dorado Police confirmed with NBC 10 that the incident is being investigated by the department and the OIS is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

