EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado School District, Northwest Elementary received a concerning phone call this morning that administrators felt needed to be handled with caution. The school building was put on a Level 1 lockdown while the phone call was investigated.

Parents were allowed to check their child out of school with proper identification, but students were not allowed to partake in morning recess. Towards the end of the investigation, it was determined that no threat had been detected.

The lockdown concluded, and students were able to proceed with normal school activities.