NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling.

The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library. Kelsey Parker, Librarian

The Library helps fill the gap between education and community. Our library is once again offering programs, expanded resources and services for the entire community. We invite everyone to experience a new world of possibilities at this safe, comfortable place for learning and creating. Norphlet Mayor Jim Crotty

The event will take place at 101 West Padgett Street from 9 AM to 4 PM.