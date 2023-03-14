UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Efforts to make more AEDs publicly available to South Arkansas communities are in full effect.

On Tuesday, area nonprofits gathered at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce to meet with the founder of Grays Army Foundation to discuss the need for an Automated External Defibrillator Public Access Program.

Grays Army is a nonprofit organization that works to educate parents, coaches, teachers and students on how to recognize signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest along with the proper steps to take in the event of a cardiac emergency.

When sudden cardiac arrest occurs, an AED must be used within three minutes for the greatest chance of survival. AEDs should not only be placed inside buildings but also on the exterior, according to DefibTech.

The foundation is looking to ensure AEDs are available to City Hall, county sheriff vehicles, Boys and Girls Club, Main Street along with other facilities in need.

With AEDs ranging from $1,200 to $1,900, the family foundation is asking the community for help.

They will be hosting a plate lunch fundraiser during the All County Girls Softball Tournament on April 1 at the Union County El Dorado Recreation Complex.

Grays Army Foundation is asking for the following food donations:

Boston Butts

Charcoal

Nacho Chips

Buns

Cheese

If you would like to volunteer at the plate lunch fundraiser, reach out to Linda Kalcich at (870) 866-6769.

You can also donate to the foundation’s Venmo at graysarmyfoundation.