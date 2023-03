CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The staff at Nightingale Nursing Home has requested donations for gardening supplies. Supplies include items such as small watering cans, extra veggie seedlings, soaker hoses, or anything the residents at Nightingale at Crossett could use.

Currently the residents have two raised garden beds to grow in this year. The garden beds were set up outside the window of the dining room so residents can see them while eating meals.