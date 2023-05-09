EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Theatre Steering Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center has planned a thrilling slate of productions for the 2023-2024 theatrical season, and they will announce it in an equally theatrical manner with A Night of Imagination and Merriment on stage at 5:30 PM.

The free event is available to SAAC members, the general public, and regional media outlets. It will be hosted by Kaila Emery and Rhett Davis. Refreshments will be served to start the evening. For more information, visit www.saac-arts.org, call 870-862-5474, or stop by 110 East 5th Street in El Dorado for more information.