Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Two entities are coming together in East Camden to build a new $33M manufacturing facility. The facility will produce missiles for the Iron Dome Weapon Systems to be used by the US Marines and our allies.

The announcement was made on Thursday (10/26/2023) as Ouachita and Calhoun County officials joined Governor Sarah Sanders at the Governor’s Mansion. A co-operative partnership between RTX and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to support Israel and our forces.

The construction will take place in Calhoun County at the Highland Industrial Park. Ouachita County Judge Robert McAdoo gave praise to Governor Sanders, Arkansas Economic Development, the Ouachita Partnership of Economic Development and its Director, James Lee Silliman, for helping to make this facility a reality. Judge McAdoo says that the facility will provide around 30 jobs and will benefit the economy in the region.

