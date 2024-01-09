EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2024, a new Dollar General store opened at 3870 West Hillsboro Street in El Dorado, Ark. According to El Dorado News-Times, the store features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more.

The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry, according to the company.