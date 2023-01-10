EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Elected officials usually prepare to take on a new role that they have never done before but for one resident, it’s simply a dream come true.

Buddy McAdams is a third-generation family business owner of Mac’s Tree Services and a long-time resident of the community. After seeing the example his parents instilled in him at a young age to lead and serve El Dorado, he knew it was something that he wanted to pursue.

Both of his parents served as elected officials on the city council. Although McAdams’ father recently passed away, the memories and power to serve that he saw from both of his parents is his driving force.

“It is a huge honor for me to be able to serve in the same capacity,” explains McAdams.

Last November during General Elections, McAdams won his seat to serve as the new councilman serving residents in Ward Four. He was joined by both of his parents at the Union County Courthouse for election results.

“My dad left a great legacy and my mom is still with us and she left a good legacy when she was on council. I really look forward to trying my part just like my mom and dad did to make El Dorado better,” added McAdams.

Councilman McAdams can be reached at (870) 310-8733 or by email at buddy@macstreeservice.com.