EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Washington Middle School Knights held its end of year Medieval Madness “steam” event (STEAM, acronym: Science Technology Engineering Art Math) earlier today. The students used science, technology, engineering, art and math to build castles, catapults and jousting gear all with materials purchased from the school store using fake money under an allotted budget.

WMS principal Bethanie Hale says the hands-on learning opportunity will help these kids grow into productive adults. A grant from the El Dorado Education Foundation was used to help pay for a movie night, the materials used for the event, as well as the rewards to be given once winners were announced.