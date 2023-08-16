El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Being around art truly is good for the soul, and it improves health. That was the artistic goal of Warner Brown when it was still in service many years ago.

Iconic sculptures were once displayed on the walls in and around Warner Brown during its heyday, but once the hospital closed its doors, the art pieces found themselves deteriorating as time pressed on. Several residents banded together to find a solution that would save the pieces and preserve them proudly in Downtown El Dorado for everyone to see.