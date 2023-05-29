EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The veterans of Foreign War Post 2413 hosted an observance program outside the Union County courthouse as a chance for the El Dorado community to come together and honor veterans for their many sacrifices.

Memorial Day is a time for veterans, friends, and families to come together and honor those who have died serving our country. NBC’s J.W. Misenheimer met with several veterans who share their story and why celebrating Memorial Day is so important for the community’s heroes to take part in.