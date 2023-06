El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The SouthArk Stars Basketball team invited youth to better their skills and learn from the Stars themselves. SouthArk began its free Basketball Kid’s Camp today and camp volunteer Cam Robinson informed us that all forty spots have been filled as training is underway to better each player’s skillset.

The camp’s final day is on June 14th. The SouthArk Stars are asking for donations to create more camps that the youth can take part in.