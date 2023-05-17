El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Stars baseball team won its Plains District Tournament this week, paving the way for their journey to the 2023 Junior College World Series in Enid, Oklahoma. The series begins on May 27th. The Stars is one of only ten teams out of 147 NJCAA Division II teams to make it to the World Series. The Stars have the possible opportunity to compete for a national championship by receiving donations. The contributions go towards travel, food, lodging, and other expenses. You can donate by visiting the online bookstore HERE, and also buy a tee to support your SouthArk Stars.