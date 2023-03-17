EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College standout forward Kylee Portilloz has been named second team All-Region 2 of NJCAA’s Division II. We got to sit down and talk with Kylee as she expressed her excitement over the honor.
NBC 10 News First at 4: “South Arkansas Sport Stories” – SouthArk Lady Star Kylee Portilloz Named Second Team All-Region 2 of NJCAA’s Division II
by: JW Misenheimer
March 24 2023 09:50 pm
