EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas has a new favorite waitress and this one never needs a day off! Antigua’s has introduced their new robo waitress to El Dorado. One of only three in the United States, El Dorado’s very own robo is named Chacha.

She helps deliver food to customers, sings birthdays and can even bring dirty dishes to the kitchen all while playing festive music as it moves around. Chacha is already extremely popular.

The servers at Antigua’s Grill say that they are thankful because Chacha is helping to carry dishes all day, reducing issues such as back pain. Sanchez assures us that having Chacha does not take away any jobs at the restaurant but is merely a tool that helps with the workload.