Parkers Chapel, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The “Riding for the Brand” event will include bull riding, saddle bronc, calf roping, goat tying and more!

The rodeo starts at 6 P.M. on Saturday at Evers Arena in Parkers Chapel. Admission is $10.00, ages 6 and under get in free.

Let’s hear from arena owner Clint Evers and the Reserved World Champion, Jaxson Thurmon!