El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Getting screened is vital. Though it was necessary to travel to get a check-up, you can now get screened right here in South Arkansas.

Arkansas Urology has teamed up with the South Arkansas Regional Hospital to bring men’s health care to South Arkansas in a more efficient way.

The 2023 Kick Off To Men’s Health (KOMH) will take place September 18th, 4 P.M. – 7 P.M. at 619 N. Newton. The event will bring prostate screening to men on a local level for free. Residents who are interested in getting screened can sign-up at Arkansas Urology with a chance to win a free 65″ TV.