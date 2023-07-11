El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The game is similar to a cross between ping pong and tennis. The court is smaller than a tennis court—-and is enjoyed by all ages. Pickleball was started in the 1950’s when parents were looking for activities for their children.

Teams have formed in competitive Pickleball play. One such team is South Arkansas’ very own SouthWest Arkansas Pickleball, which practices in El Dorado, Camden, Magnolia, and surrounding communities on a regular basis. The team is part of a community that is growing, a community that invites people to come and try out the game.

Today we sat down with three members of the SouthWest team who fill us in on what Pickleball is all about and where we can try it.

To learn how to get involved in the El Dorado Pickleball League or for more information on all the things happening in south Arkansas visit EldoradoInsider.com