El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Phase I of the Expansion & Renovation Project for the El Dorado-Union County Sports Complex is nearing completion. Phase II is on the horizon, but first repairs to the parking lot (which services over 200,000 people a year) must be made, as well as the complete construction of new restrooms.

The complex offers baseball & softball from tee-ball to college level, and also includes soccer fields that double as football practice spaces. Sources say that there is enough interest to improve and add to these current offerings.

We join the Chairman of the Union County Recreation Complex Commission, Greg Harrison, on the Downtown El Dorado square to learn more.