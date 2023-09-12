El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents are preparing to paint the town pink at El Dorado’s 11th annual event …

The event supports the #TeamCorrie Cancer Foundation and allows Union County cancer warriors to receive grants to help offset medical expenses. These medical expenses can be astronomical. We spoke with a leader of the movement who has spent over a million dollars fighting cancer, Kristi Lowery, a five-time cancer survivor.

In memory of one of these grant recipients, Leslie Darden, there will be a second annual memorial competitive 5K and fun walk-run.

The event will take place on September 30th at 8 A.M. at the intersection of Murphy-Pitard Jewlers and Harrison Financial Management in Downtown El Dorado. The sign-up fee is $35.00 to register for either the Leslie Darden Memorial 5K, or the family fun run. The deadline to register and receive a t-shirt is this Friday by midnight. You can register by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/ElDorado/MajorRonaldWayneCulverHero5kWalk