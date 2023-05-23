Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has reached its third phase on the Ouachita County Courthouse restoration project. The grant funded project calls for limestone entrance repair and masonry cleaning and restoration. The building was constructed in 1933 after the original was destroyed by a tornado and is undergoing much needed repairs including mortar repairs and gardening. NBC’s J.W. Misenheimer met with several figureheads behind the movement, as well as historical resident, Annie May Stafford.