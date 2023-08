Norphlet, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Out in Buckaroo Country, Norphlet Middle School is enjoying its second year of competitive Lady’s Volleyball. The Lady Bucks are practicing to eventually become a varsity volleyball crew.

There are currently 60 girls in the program. Coach Dennis Steele, a legendary icon in the area who has been coaching for 52 years, tells us that the ladies are ready to kick off their season against Harmony Grove on August 21st.