EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — School’s out, summer’s here and local youth in South Arkansas are learning the ins and outs hosted by Kids N Golf. The organization’s leaders say this provides more than just learning how to play golf, but also life lessons such as being on time, team building, patience and dressing for the occasion.
NBC 10 News First at 4: Kids N Golf Summer Camp in Full Swing
by: JW Misenheimer
June 23 2023 02:30 am
