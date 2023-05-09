JUNCTION CITY, Ark./LA (KTVE/KARD) — The Junction City Dragons won its 3A division of the state weightlifting competition against Prescott last Saturday (5/6/23). The event was hosted by Lake Hamilton. The Dragons clocked in an astounding 4750 over Prescott’s 4700. To prepare for the upcoming season, the team’s strategy will involve focusing on the individual’s ability to perform all three lifts to a balanced perfection. NBC’s J.W. Misenheimer caught up with the team and spoke with several student athletes as well as the legendary Coach Brad Smith, a man who has been training Dragons for over 20 years.