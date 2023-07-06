Smackover, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A committee of ten state senators and fifteen representatives were in South Arkansas today. The meeting began with a tour of the Museum of Natural resources in Smackover.

Joint members soaked in the rich history of oil in Union County and got a firsthand view of the impact oil and brine has made on South Arkansas. Members then got to work – discussing special expense ratifications, our communities’ efforts to save the Sparta aquifer, and more.

The committee will meet again this Friday (7-7-23) at 8 A.M. at the El Dorado Conference Center. El Dorado Mayor Paul Choate and his team at City Hall will join in on discussions concerning energy capabilities and opportunities in El Dorado.