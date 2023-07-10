El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Joint Committee on Energy continued their tour of South Arkansas last Friday (7/7/20) as they met at the El Dorado Conference Center. The Committee, which consists of ten state senators and fifteen representatives, tuned in to several presentations that included discussions on local projects dealing with CO2 as well as oil and gas exploration.

Mayor Paul Choate kicked off the session followed by Lapis energy, who spoke on C02 sequestering at LSB Industries. The Public Service Commission was next to present, followed by a discussion on oil production in South Arkansas presented by Gary Sewell and Jerry Langley.

Later that day, NBC caught up with the Mayor of El Dorado, Paul Choate, to get an update on what his office has done since last year’s election.